Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($278.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €277.00 ($325.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €255.00 ($300.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €272.00 ($320.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €284.00 ($334.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €277.00 ($325.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €295.00 ($347.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €275.00 ($323.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €275.00 ($323.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €284.00 ($334.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Volkswagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/24/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($278.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Volkswagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/18/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €260.00 ($305.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €199.00 ($234.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €219.00 ($257.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €208.00 ($244.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €199.00 ($234.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €184.00 ($216.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €199.00 ($234.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €219.00 ($257.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR VOW3 opened at €226.40 ($266.35) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €226.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €170.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

