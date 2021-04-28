Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 28th (FME, LHN, LNTH, LPI, MCHX, MCRI, MGRC, MMLP, MNSO, NENTF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 28th:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 63 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

