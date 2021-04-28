Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) in the last few weeks:
- 4/26/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/20/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/14/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 3/22/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £100 ($130.65) to £102 ($133.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,530 ($98.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £98.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,250.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,595.32. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1.60%.
