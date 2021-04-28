Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for OrganiGram (OGI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OrganiGram (TSE: OGI) recently:

4/22/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.48 to C$3.57.

4/15/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$3.75. They now have an “underpeform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$4.75 to C$3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.20 to C$3.75. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – OrganiGram was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.00.

4/13/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – OrganiGram had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – OrganiGram had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.90 to C$4.20. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.40 to C$3.85. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

TSE OGI traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,748. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.79.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

