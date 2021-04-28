Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for OrganiGram (OGI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OrganiGram (TSE: OGI) recently:
- 4/22/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.48 to C$3.57.
- 4/15/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$3.75. They now have an “underpeform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$4.75 to C$3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.20 to C$3.75. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – OrganiGram was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.00.
- 4/13/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – OrganiGram had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – OrganiGram had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.90 to C$4.20. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.40 to C$3.85. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
TSE OGI traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,748. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.79.
OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
