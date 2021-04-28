Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 26,558 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,050% compared to the typical volume of 640 put options.

VXRT opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the third quarter worth $68,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VXRT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

