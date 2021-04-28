Investors Purchase High Volume of Halozyme Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,739 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 801% compared to the average volume of 193 put options.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.44 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,013 shares of company stock worth $9,581,726. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 753,065 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,353,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,415,000 after acquiring an additional 189,327 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.