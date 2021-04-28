Investors Purchase High Volume of Landstar System Call Options (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,017 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,632% compared to the average volume of 31 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.74. The stock had a trading volume of 330,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,133. Landstar System has a one year low of $99.02 and a one year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.15.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

