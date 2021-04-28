Investors Purchase Large Volume of Enterprise Products Partners Call Options (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 254,585 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,310% compared to the average volume of 18,055 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. 6,849,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.