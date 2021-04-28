Investors Purchase Large Volume of VIZIO Call Options (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,859 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,321% compared to the typical volume of 553 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZIO. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of VZIO traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. 1,732,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,702. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

