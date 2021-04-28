Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.340-1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Invitation Homes also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.34-1.42 EPS.
Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,496,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,118. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.
In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
