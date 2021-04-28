Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.30

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 160040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $154,083,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,737 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,531 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

