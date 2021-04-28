Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.420 EPS.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,496,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.48, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

