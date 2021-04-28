iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $317.76

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 317.76 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 273.50 ($3.57). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.66), with a volume of 255,117 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £306.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 306.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 317.76.

In other news, insider Scott Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

iomart Group Company Profile (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

