ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.54 million.

Shares of NYSE:IO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. 9,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,982. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.12.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.