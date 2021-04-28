Iowa First Bancshares Corp. to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of IOFB stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Iowa First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

