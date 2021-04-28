Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPSEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of IPSEY opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

