Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Down 64.5% in April

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPSEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ipsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of Ipsen stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. Ipsen has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.