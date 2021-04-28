IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML) Trading Down 0.1%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.28. 1,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 15,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.99.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.