IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Increased by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up about 7.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.05% of IQVIA worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.95.

NYSE:IQV traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.26. 1,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,652. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.52 and a fifty-two week high of $235.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 256.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.31.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

