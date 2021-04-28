IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.500-8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.20 billion-$13.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 257.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $128.52 and a 12-month high of $235.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.95.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.