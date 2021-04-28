IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.500-8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.20 billion-$13.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS.
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 257.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $128.52 and a 12-month high of $235.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
