IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.23 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.500-8.750 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.95.

Shares of IQV opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $235.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.20 and a 200 day moving average of $183.31.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

