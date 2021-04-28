IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.23 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.500-8.750 EPS.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.95.
Shares of IQV opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $235.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.20 and a 200 day moving average of $183.31.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.