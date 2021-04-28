IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Sets New 1-Year High at $235.80

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $235.80 and last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 8292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.41.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.95.

The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

