IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Sets New 1-Year High at $235.80

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $235.80 and last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 8292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.41.
IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.95.
The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
