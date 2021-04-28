IRISnet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.49 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $148.31 million and $13.49 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00274080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.65 or 0.01037225 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.52 or 0.00707425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,296.47 or 1.00684334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,015,140,604 coins and its circulating supply is 985,927,290 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

