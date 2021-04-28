iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Up 1,135.8% in April

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, an increase of 1,135.8% from the March 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $51.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.