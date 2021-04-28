iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $20,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 112,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,478 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 427,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.32. 1,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,072. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.