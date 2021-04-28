iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,383,390 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

