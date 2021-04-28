iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 181.4% in April

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 181.4% from the March 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,592,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $73.16.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.