iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.6% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after purchasing an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $127.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,174 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.86. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

