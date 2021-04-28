iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,473 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 2.3% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $49,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,845,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,197 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average of $91.27.

