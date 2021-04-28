iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $79.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.