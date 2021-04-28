iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,950 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $19,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGE. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

