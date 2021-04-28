iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the March 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LDEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.46. 3,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,564. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $68.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,546,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,429 shares in the last quarter.

