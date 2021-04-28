iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,427 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 497.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 116,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 97,111 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,330,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000.

FLOT opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

