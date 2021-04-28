iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) Shares Up 0.7%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $32.07. 115,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 255,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67.

