iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Down 72.4% in April

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 2.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

