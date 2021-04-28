iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 41.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ IBTF opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

