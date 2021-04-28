iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LQD stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.79. The company had a trading volume of 307,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,834,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.72. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $125.52 and a 1-year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

