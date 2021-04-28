iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.82 and last traded at $110.69. Approximately 4,071,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,866,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.84.

