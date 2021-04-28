iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.94. The company had a trading volume of 613,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,887,480. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

