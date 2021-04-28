iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.14 and last traded at $92.95. Approximately 69,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 119,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.