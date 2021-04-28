iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 8.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 653,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,774,496. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

