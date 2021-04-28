iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Cut by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,879,000 after buying an additional 1,576,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after acquiring an additional 715,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 246,282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 331,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares during the last quarter.

DSI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,856. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.95. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $80.88.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

