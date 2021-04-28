iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a growth of 558.9% from the March 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

NASDAQ:UAE opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.90% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

