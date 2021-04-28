iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,460,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $116.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,967. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.48.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.