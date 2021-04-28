iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Position Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.