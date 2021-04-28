iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,279. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.68 and a 1-year high of $262.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

