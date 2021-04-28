iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.57 and a 200 day moving average of $238.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.68 and a 52-week high of $262.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.