iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.76. The company had a trading volume of 81,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,233. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $157.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

