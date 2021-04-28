iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.