iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,336,645. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

